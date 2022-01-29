BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

Shares of BCBP stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,333. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $288.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought 5,700 shares of company stock worth $84,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $660,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 147.9% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 83,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 565.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 222,817 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.