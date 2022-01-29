BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BBQ stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. BBQ has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $19.75.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Research analysts forecast that BBQ will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BBQ by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BBQ in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BBQ in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BBQ in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BBQ by 26.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
