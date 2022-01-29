BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BBQ stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. BBQ has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Research analysts forecast that BBQ will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BBQ by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BBQ in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BBQ in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BBQ in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BBQ by 26.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

