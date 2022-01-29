Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 3,284.6% in January

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 3,284.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

