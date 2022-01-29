Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 3,284.6% in January

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 3,284.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
Featured Article: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.