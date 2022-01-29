Barington Capital Group L.P. Sells 17,703 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Barington Capital Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,703 shares during the quarter. Standex International comprises 10.5% of Barington Capital Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Barington Capital Group L.P. owned 0.84% of Standex International worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,585. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $81.22 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

