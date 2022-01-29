Barclays Trims CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Target Price to $8.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.74.

CX stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $74,910,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 345,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 300,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 598,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 113,266 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

