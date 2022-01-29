Barclays PLC Sells 39,922 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,922 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,205 in the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

