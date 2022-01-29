Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 39.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWR stock opened at $203.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.61.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Several analysts have commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

