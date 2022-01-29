Barclays PLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 220,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 652,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

