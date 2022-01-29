Barclays PLC Buys 1,556 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,177,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 213.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 115,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 96.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 111,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

