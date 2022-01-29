Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 13.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $1,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Laureate Education by 3.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.