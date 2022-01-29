Barclays Lowers Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $32.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a PE ratio of -17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Qualtrics International by 104.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Qualtrics International by 164.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 67,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

