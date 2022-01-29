Barclays Initiates Coverage on Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of TATYY opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $46.22.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.