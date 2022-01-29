Barclays Begins Coverage on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.