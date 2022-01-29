Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 78,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 6,241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.49.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.