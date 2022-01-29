Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $4.95 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 355,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VALE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

