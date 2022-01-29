Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

