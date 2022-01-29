Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $116,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

