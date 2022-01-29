BancorpSouth Bank Buys 801 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

