Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.
Bancorp stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.
In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
