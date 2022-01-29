Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Bancorp stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

