Bancor Market Cap Hits $581.94 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Bancor coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00006416 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $581.94 million and $18.25 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bancor has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00107955 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 242,049,584 coins. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.