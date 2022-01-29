Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target Increased to €10.10 by Analysts at UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from €9.70 ($11.02) to €10.10 ($11.48) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

