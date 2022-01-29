Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target Increased to €10.10 by Analysts at UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from €9.70 ($11.02) to €10.10 ($11.48) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.