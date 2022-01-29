Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Shares of BLDP opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

