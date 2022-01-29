Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Down 6.4%

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 30,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,366,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,022,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.