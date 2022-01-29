Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Down 6.4%

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 30,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,366,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,022,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

