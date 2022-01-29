BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.69) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.85) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.49) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.04) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 633.17 ($8.54).

Shares of BA traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 592.20 ($7.99). 10,267,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 561.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 563.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

