Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WCH. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €163.36 ($185.64).

ETR WCH opened at €128.40 ($145.91) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.57. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

