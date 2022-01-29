B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (down previously from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.95.

BTO stock opened at C$4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.90.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,415.20. Insiders sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,200 in the last 90 days.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

