B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$8.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTO. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.41 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$633,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$517,334.40. Insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200 in the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

