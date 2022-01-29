Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Axos Financial stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

