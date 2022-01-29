Axe Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $79,432.04 and $51,495.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00326167 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

