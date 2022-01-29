Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.

Shares of AVT opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avnet has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $592,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

