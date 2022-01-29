Aviva PLC Sells 471 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

