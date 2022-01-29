Aviva PLC Sells 23,633 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,633 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

