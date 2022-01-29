Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 5,693.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 10.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $6,194,015 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.