Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Envista by 966.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Envista by 499.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Envista by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $95,000.

NVST opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

