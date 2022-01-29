Aviva PLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,312,000 after purchasing an additional 561,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

