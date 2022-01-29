Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,968,000 after buying an additional 143,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,174 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,921,000 after acquiring an additional 368,583 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Imperial Oil by 19.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,496,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after acquiring an additional 247,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO opened at $40.71 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

