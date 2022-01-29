Aviva PLC Buys 13,986 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth about $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Crane by 1,521.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of CR stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.95. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.