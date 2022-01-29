Automata Network Price Hits $0.40 (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $68.51 million and $5.65 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.97 or 0.06699321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,574.80 or 1.00130567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

