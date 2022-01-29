Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.78) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 598 ($8.07) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($11.00) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.55).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 714.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 661.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

