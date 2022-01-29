Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

AURA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ AURA opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

