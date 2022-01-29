AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $27.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wolfe Research from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “peer perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

NYSE T opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

