Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $491.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

