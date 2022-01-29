Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atalaya Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 486 ($6.56).

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 407 ($5.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £562.62 million and a P/E ratio of 5.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.23. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 264 ($3.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 435.46 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.48), for a total value of £24,360 ($32,865.62).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

