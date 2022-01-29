ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a growth of 10,133.3% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AACG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

