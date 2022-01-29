AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.73. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of AZN opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.