Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

