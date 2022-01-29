Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.08) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.75) to GBX 2,470 ($33.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,594 ($35.00).

ABF opened at GBX 1,959 ($26.43) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,994.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,980.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £15.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.73).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.76), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($615,479.94). Also, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.22), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,078,288.83).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

