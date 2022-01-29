Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,742 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,425,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,368,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,138 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,025,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,648,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,755,000 after acquiring an additional 423,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,280,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,029,000 after acquiring an additional 398,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.