Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

