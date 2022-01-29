Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4,108.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

